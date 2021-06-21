DelhiNew Delhi 21 June 2021 03:42 IST
Gambhir launches vaccine drive for slum dwellers
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a drive for administering COVID vaccines to slum dwellers in East Delhi constituency.
The drive began at Shashi Garden slum cluster in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar in presence of Gambhir and several BJP leaders, including Delhi unit general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan.
Mr. Gambhir said free vaccination camps will also be held in other slum clusters in East Delhi.
