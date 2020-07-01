Gallantry award-winning police inspector succumbs to COVID-19

A 49-year-old police inspector posted with the Special Cell has died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in south Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was on ventilator support since his condition was critical and passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at Max Hospital in Saket, they said. He had complained of fever and breathlessness following which he was tested for the virus. When his result came as positive, he was admitted to Max Hospital around 15 days ago, the police said. He also underwent plasma therapy, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Yadav was posted with the South-Western range of the Special Cell and received the police medal for gallantry this year for arresting a dreaded criminal on May 2, 2018.

Stellar credentials

During his tenure as inspector with the Special Cell, Mr. Yadav came face-to-face with armed criminals on no less than 13 occasions, each of which involved an exchange of fire. However, owing to his courage, intelligence and professionalism, the officer ensured that all his team members remained safe while the criminals were apprehended, the police said in a statement. Mr. Yadav was also a recipient of 25 commendation rolls, 13 commendation certificates and 26 commendation cards issued by Delhi Police.

The last rites of Mr. Yadav were held with State honours at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium. He hailed from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife and two children. .

Taking to Twitter, the Special Cell offered their condolences. “Special Cell stands in solidarity with the family and friends of our brave colleague Inspector Sanjeev Yadav, PMG, who has entered another world leaving behind a rich legacy... As we mourn the death of our brother-in-arms, we are inspired to reaffirm our oath to the Constitution and to the citizens of this great nation..[sic],” the Special Cell tweeted.

Head constable dies

Meanwhile, a head constable, Bheer Singh (47), posted with PCR unit also died of COVID-19 on Tuesday during the course of treatment, the police said.