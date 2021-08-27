Gahlot seeks ₹5 crore as damages in defamation suit against BJP MLA

Matter relates to purchase of low-floor buses

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot filed criminal and civil defamation suits against BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta for allegedly making “scandalous allegations” related to the purchase of low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A statement from his office said that the complaints were filed against Mr. Gupta after he “intentionally defamed and tarnished” the reputation of Mr. Gahlot for “malafide purposes and to gain political mileage” through these.

The statement said the Transport Minister had sought ₹5 crore as damages in the civil defamation suit from Mr. Gupta for making “such reckless remarks” against him and action under Sections 499, 501 against him in the criminal defamation suit.

He further sought removal of all “defamatory content posted by Vijender Gupta” against him on Twitter and Facebook.

‘Dictatorial AAP govt.’

Mr. Gupta called the defamation case filed by Mr. Gahlot an attempt to “suppress the voice of truth” by the “dictatorial AAP government.”

The Rohini MLA alleged that the Minister, who is the Chairman of the DTC board and “prime accused in the DTC scam”, is trying to salvage his image after the L-G constituted committee’s report found grave violations in the AMC contract of the 1,000 low-floor DTC buses. He said the case was taken up by the CBI for investigation.

“The Minister has gone into panic mode and is making a last-ditch attempt to silence the opposition for exposing his dark deeds. I will meet the L-G to demand removal of Mr. Gahlot as DTC Chairman,” Mr. Gupta stated.

Mr. Gahlot’s continuing on the post could lead to “tampering of crucial evidence” in the matter, Mr. Gupta alleged.