Gahlot reviews installation of safety features in cluster and DTC buses

Transport Minister says all work to be completed by November

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday inspected a command centre and buses, which have recently been installed with safety features like a panic button, CCTV cameras, and automatic vehicle locator (AVL) system, at the Rajghat Bus Depot.

The government had decided earlier to upgrade the fleet of around 5,500 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to ensure safety and security of the passengers.

The government said the new features would make travel for women safer.

During the inspection, Mr. Gahlot said, “We are trying to bring into focus more petty and unnoticed crimes faced by women commuters in the buses. Today, I have inspected the working of the command and control centre and I am glad that even the smallest instance of any crimes can be captured and recorded.”

He also said the presence of bus marshals would help reduce crimes in buses.

“By November this year, all DTC and cluster buses will be fitted with 3 IP Cameras, mid-tier networking vehicular radio integrated with GPS device, 10 panic buttons, a display for the driver, hooter, strobe and a two-way audio communication device for driver and conductor,” the government said.

Working of panic button

The panic buttons, when pressed by a passenger, driver or conductor in case of any emergency, will send in real-time an alert to the command and control centre. From here, the operator will filter the alerts and forward them to respective agencies such as police, fire department or ambulance service, all of which can find the location of the bus with the help of GPS coordinates installed in the vehicles.