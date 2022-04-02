Gahlot inspects lane enforcement drive

46 major arterial corridors identified for implementation

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the lane enforcement drive at the ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff as the drive commenced here on Friday.

As many as 46 major arterial corridors, spread across almost 475 km in the city, have been identified for implementation of the drive which will be carried out in three phases.

Phase 1 of the drive, which is focused on ensuring visibility and impact among bus and goods carriage drivers, commenced on Friday and will continue for 15 days. In phase 2, the drive will be expanded to areas located on Outer Ring Road and adjoining areas.

During the drive, buses and goods carriers have to ply in segregated and marked lanes for 24 hours. However, other vehicles are allowed on these lanes between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Fine, case

Under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the first offence leads to a ₹10,000 challan, the second offence will result in a challan and a criminal case for dangerous driving.

The third offence will lead to a challan, driving licence suspension or cancellation, and mandatory participation in a month-long driving refresher course; the fourth offence will result in suspension or cancellation of the vehicle’s permit.

According to the government, all enforcement teams — over 250 personnel, apart from the traffic police — will click photos and send the geo location to the Transport Department’s headquarters and a fine will be issued at the end of each day.

Cranes have also been deployed for impounding and removing vehicles that are found parked/obstructing the bus lanes.

“A video recording or photograph with geo location of vehicle found parked in bus lane or the heavy and goods vehicles found plying outside bus lane would be made to preserve as the evidence of such violation,” a government official said.