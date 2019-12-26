Gahlot inaugurates two sports complexes

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated two sports complexes in Mundhela Kalan and Kair in Najafgarh, which were developed at a total cost of ₹147 crore.

The sport complex at Kair measuring 18.20 acres has Delhi’s first FIFA-certified football field in a sports complex and a new cricket ground with seating stands, synthetic athletic track, tennis court, basketball court, swimming pool, jogging track, indoor sport facilities and residential blocks, the Delhi government said.

“The Delhi government has initiated various schemes for promoting various sports amongst children and youth from the grassroots level and has invested generously in sports infrastructure to provide international standard sporting facilities,” Mr. Gahlot said. He said that the two sports complexes will go a long way in encouraging and nurturing local talent, especially the youth from rural areas of Delhi-NCR.

The sports complex at Mundhela Kalan has a six-lane 400-metre and eight-lane 100-metre synthetic tracks and synthetic football field for which FIFA certification is likely to be issued very soon, the government said.