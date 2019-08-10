Gahlot inaugurates one-day Van Mahotsav

“Dark clouds of death in the sky… Let some air flow, Let some fresh air flow…” sang a group of around six girl students as Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot and other officials watched from a stage in West Delhi’s Issapur village on Thursday morning. Mr. Gahlot had come to the area to inaugurate a one-day ‘Van Mahotsav’ during which three lakh saplings will be planted across Delhi.

Minutes later, speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gahlot said, “You must have heard the slogan ‘water is life’. But today, it’s not wrong to say tree is life… All children here should plant at least one tree today,” the Minister said and even asked the students to take care of the saplings they plant.

Mr. Gahlot said that 24 lakh saplings will be planted across the city in 2019. “There are 21 forests in Delhi and we will add seven more this year,” the Minister added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ishwar Singh, said that currently Delhi has a green cover of about 21% and he hopes that it will increase to 25% in the next five years. “Delhi has the highest green cover compared to all the cities of India,” he added.

Details on the location of plantations and contact persons of respective sites are available on the forest department’s website and people could come to the area and plant saplings for free. The Department of Forests and Wildlife is distributing free saplings to schools, colleges, and individuals from 14 nurseries and the list of nurseries is available on the department’s website.

The current drive is an umbrella campaign with the involvement of several greening agencies such as the municipal corporations, DDA, DMRC and Education Department among others.