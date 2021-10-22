Gahlot chairs meet on parking plans, EV charging facilities in Delhi

Various issues, including area parking plans prepared by civic agencies, parking fees, conditions of parking contracts, overnight parking of transport vehicles and proof of parking were discussed

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday chaired the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Committee of the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019.

During the meeting, various issues related to parking, including area parking plans prepared by civic agencies, parking fees, conditions of parking contracts, overnight parking of transport vehicles and proof of parking were discussed.

Parking at railway stations, airports, Delhi metro station and charging facility for electric vehicles were also among the issues which were discussed.

Various stakeholders, including senior officials from the Transport Department, Traffic Police, three municipal corporations of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), UTTIPEC, Delhi Cantonment Board , Public Works Department and Urban Development part of the Committee were present.

The Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules were notified in September 2019. As per Rule 3 under these, civic agencies are responsible for making required arrangement of parking in their respective jurisdiction including preparing and implementing Area Parking Plans.

The Area Parking Plans will be notified and also published on the site of respective Civic Agencies after obtaining the approval of Apex Monitoring Committee.

In the meeting Area parking plans prepared based on guidelines of Transport department, in consultation with Resident Welfare Associations, Market associations for, and taking into account last mile connectivity, were discussed.

Parking plans for various locations identified, including commercial areas and 2 pilots that were subsequently conducted in Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar markets were also put forth by the municipal corporations.

During the meeting, Mr. Gahlot also asked the SDMC to take lead on compiling all the plans after assessment of parking capacity, length of stretch and type of vehicle, to expedite the process of procuring NOCs from the enforcement agencies and Police.

During the meeting, the municipal corporations and Traffic Police also shared their concerns over encroachments and unauthorized parking of vehicles.

Enforcement and regulatory provisions under the Rules including rationalization of parking charges, towing charges, uniformity across civic authorities for on and off street, indoor parking among various categories of vehicles were also deliberated upon.

Overnight parking as a crucial issue was discussed wherein authorities were directed to share data on major roads to optimize checks and enforcements.

The department has noted that 7,624 buses and 44,533 Goods Vehicles with a valid permit are plying on Delhi roads on or after September 20 this year.

The Minister also took stock of the EV parking under various municipal corporations and stakeholders and urged the authorities to ensure reserved parking for EVs in a push to promote EVs in the capital.