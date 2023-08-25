ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Summit | Bus movement to be restricted, use metro in Lutyens' Delhi, advise Delhi Police

August 25, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The restriction order will come into effect September 7 midnight and will stay on till September 10 midnight.

PTI

Preparations are underway for the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised people to use the metro for commuting during the two days of G20 Summit since bus movement will be restricted in the Lutyens' Delhi – where the venues of the summit are located.

The restriction order will come into effect September 7 midnight and will stay on till September 10 midnight.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, S.S. Yadav said a virtual helpdesk will be launched on the Delhi Police website that will list out available transport facilities and nearby medical facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Clear roads for G-20 delegates, traffic blues for Delhiites?

"There will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services. However, there will be restrictions on plying of city buses in the New Delhi area. But there will be no restrictions on Delhi Metro. People are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination," he said.

Aalap Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, New Delhi, said people living in Lutyens' Delhi or tourists with hotel bookings there will be allowed to commute through auto rickshaws and taxis.

"People coming from Delhi Airport to Lutyens' Delhi will only be allowed entry after proper verification of ID cards," he said.

ALSO READ
Delhi expected to be venue for G-20 summit, say officials

Officials said that intestate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi but not allowed to terminate at the Inter-state Bus Terminals.

"For ambulance assist service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7," Mr. Patel said.

According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / G20 / India

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US