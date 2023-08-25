HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G20 Summit | Bus movement to be restricted, use metro in Lutyens' Delhi, advise Delhi Police

The restriction order will come into effect September 7 midnight and will stay on till September 10 midnight.

August 25, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Preparations are underway for the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday advised people to use the metro for commuting during the two days of G20 Summit since bus movement will be restricted in the Lutyens' Delhi – where the venues of the summit are located.

The restriction order will come into effect September 7 midnight and will stay on till September 10 midnight.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, S.S. Yadav said a virtual helpdesk will be launched on the Delhi Police website that will list out available transport facilities and nearby medical facilities.

ALSO READ
Clear roads for G-20 delegates, traffic blues for Delhiites?

"There will be no effect on ambulance movement or essential services. However, there will be restrictions on plying of city buses in the New Delhi area. But there will be no restrictions on Delhi Metro. People are advised to use the Metro for commuting to their destination," he said.

Aalap Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, New Delhi, said people living in Lutyens' Delhi or tourists with hotel bookings there will be allowed to commute through auto rickshaws and taxis.

"People coming from Delhi Airport to Lutyens' Delhi will only be allowed entry after proper verification of ID cards," he said.

ALSO READ
Delhi expected to be venue for G-20 summit, say officials

Officials said that intestate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi but not allowed to terminate at the Inter-state Bus Terminals.

"For ambulance assist service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7," Mr. Patel said.

According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Related Topics

Delhi / G20 / India

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.