G20 International Food Festival to start in Delhi on February 11

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am on Saturday

February 11, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
G20 logo seen at Mandi House. File.

G20 logo seen at Mandi House. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Food lovers will get the chance to relish delicacies from around the country and the world under one roof at the two-day G20 International Food Festival starting at Talkatora Stadium on February 11.

The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is "Taste the World".

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the festival at 11:30 am on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the food festival. Proper security arrangements have been made. As many as 43 stalls will be put up at the festival, an official said on Friday.

Four G20 countries—China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico—are participating in the festival.

People will also be able to try cuisines from 14 Indian States and union territories—Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will also be there with their signature food items.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also have eight stalls at the food festival on the theme of 'International Year of Millets'. The Delhi Prison Department is participating in the festival with Tihar Baking School.

"NDMC is providing required space/stall and other on-site logistics support to all participants. NDMC is also providing onsite electrical/water connection and dustbins as per requirement," the civic body said in a statement.

"The food festival would generate awareness about India's presidency of the G20 summit, international cuisines and provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation," the NDMC said.

