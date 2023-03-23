ADVERTISEMENT

G-8 is a governance platform, not a third front ahead of 2024 election: Kejriwal 

March 23, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi 

The Delhi Chief Minister had invited CMs of seven States to meet in the Capital  for  dinner on March 18 and  a joint press conference the next day; however, the proposed meeting did not take place

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said G-8 consists of eight Chief Ministers with whom many rounds of discussion have happened. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after seven non­-BJP, non­-Congress Chief Ministers failed to turn up for a meeting he had proposed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the group is a governance platform and not a political grouping ahead of the 2024 general election.

Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had in a letter invited the G-8 members to meet in Delhi on March 18 for dinner and then a joint press conference on March 19. However, the proposed meeting did not take place.

Members of the “G-8” group according to Mr. Kejriwal’s letter are Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal said, “The platform consists of eight Chief Ministers with whom many rounds of discussions have happened. It is not a political platform. It is a governance platform.” 

‘Learn form each other’

“I’m violating the protocol by announcing it. We eight were supposed to do a joint press conference. Every month, all eight of us will go to one of these eight States and learn from the good work done in that State. The idea is to learn from each other.” 

Mr. Kejriwal said that the letter which got leaked was to finalise dates, but March 18 and 19 did not suit everyone as Assembly sessions were going on and everyone said to keep it after mid-April. He said that no Congress Chief Minister was invited for this.

“When it is finalised, we will tell you about it,” he said. 

Earlier this week, when asked about the letter, JD(U) general secretary K.C. Tyagi said, “We don’t believe in an Opposition alliance without the Congress. Nitish Kumar has made it clear that a national Opposition alliance should be put together on the Bihar model, where we have taken everybody on board, including the Congress and the Left parties.” 

The Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are working closely together to stitch a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, and as part of its first step, the parties are mulling to file petitions in courts against the misuse of investigating agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US