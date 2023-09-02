G-20 Summit | traffic curbs across New Delhi today for three carcade rehearsals

September 02, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Traffic restrictions will be in place across the city on Saturday, especially around the New Delhi district, as the police will hold full dress rehearsals with carcades as part of preparations for the G-20 Summit.

Delhi Police on Friday said extensive security arrangements will be deployed, with special focus on areas such as airports, routes, hotels and venues, as well as carcade management and anti-terror preparedness.

Posting an advisory on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that carcades will move from different parts towards the New Delhi area. It added that the rehearsals on Saturday will be held thrice — 8.30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Over half of police force

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Madhup Kumar Tiwari said over half the strength of Delhi Police will be engaged during the summit.

Central agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces and the National Security Guard will also be part of the arrangements, he added.

According to Mr. Tiwari, an officer of the rank of special commissioner will be the commander of the arrangements and deputy commissioner-rank officers will serve as zonal commanders.

“They will be assisted by joint commissioner-rank officers and additional DCPs. DCP-rank officers will serve as camp commanders of hotels where the delegates will be staying. Special commissioner-rank officers will have groups of hotels under their command,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“There will be a special civilian dress with a uniform look designed for the jawans deployed for the summit. We will also have jawans from districts and police stations,” he added.

