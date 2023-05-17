G-20 Summit: soft-skill classes, special training for police’s tourist wing

May 17, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the G-20 Summit to be held in September, Delhi Police’s tourist wing will undergo English-speaking classes, personality development sessions and special training to curb tourist-related malpractices.

An order issued by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday said the standard operating procedure for ‘Tourist Police Vans’ will include training sessions for each member of the unit along with officers of the Delhi Tourism Department and other stakeholders.

Expected to begin soon, the personnel will be taught soft skills and effective communication for a week.

This will also help improve their etiquette and behaviour towards the visitors, the order said.

The order added that 20 tourist mobile patrolling vans (MPVs) will be deployed at locations across Delhi, including places with high footfall like the New Delhi Railway Station, Raj Ghat, Hauz Khas Village, IGI Airport, Jama Masjid, Akshardham and others.

At least four personnel, including a woman officer, will be deployed at each MPV in each shift, the order said.

The staff will also undergo training on how to handle the latest MPV gadgets, pamphlets and Google Maps application.

Arm badge and jacket

The tourist police unit will also have a distinctive arm badge and a jacket to help visitors recognise the officers easily.

According to the order, visitors will be informed by the tourist police regarding the latest fare and distance charts for taxis, autorickshaws and cab aggregators like Uber, Ola etc., to avoid any kind of confusion.

“They have also been asked to deter the entry of beggars and unauthorised hawkers at particular tourist destinations,” the order added.