G-20 Summit: Improved air quality greets delegates

September 10, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The average air quality index was recorded at 39.20 in the New Delhi area, where the G-20 Leaders’ Summit started on Saturday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a statement said it has managed to keep the average air quality index (AQI) below 100 in the past five days.

The NDMC, during its cleanliness drives, focused on deep cleaning 56 roads along with silt removal from roundabouts.

Six pressure jetting machines were used to thoroughly wash the roads. Six mechanical road sweepers (MRS) worked in two shifts daily for the deep cleaning, it said.

The NDMC also engaged 13 vehicles to clear construction material and four anti-smog guns have also been deployed in the area.

According to officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has pressed 253 water sprinklers into service, including 30 truck-mounted anti-smog guns.

