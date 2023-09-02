ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 summit | flowerpots to be guarded, PWD replacing stolen ones

September 02, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Over 50 such complaints have been made in the last few months: PWD official

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel will keep a strict vigil to stop delays to the beautification process for the G-20 summit. | Photo Credit: ANI

With instances of flowerpot theft taking place around the venue of the G-20 Summit, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is busy replacing the stolen ones at multiple locations.

To prevent further losses and stop delays in the beautification process, security guards and police personnel have been deployed at such spots to keep a strict vigil until the event is over, said a PWD official on Friday.

According to the official, theft of flowerpots, other decorations, lights, and electrical works is a cost that the department has to constantly bear. Over 50 such complaints have been made in the last few months, he added.

“These pots are stolen by commoners. People often slow down their vehicle and drive away with these pots. How many can be constantly monitored?” said the official.

It is difficult to monitor the exact stretches of roads where the thefts are common, the official added.

