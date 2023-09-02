G-20 summit | flowerpots to be guarded, PWD replacing stolen ones

September 02, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

With instances of flowerpot theft taking place around the venue of the G-20 Summit, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is busy replacing the stolen ones at multiple locations.

To prevent further losses and stop delays in the beautification process, security guards and police personnel have been deployed at such spots to keep a strict vigil until the event is over, said a PWD official on Friday.

According to the official, theft of flowerpots, other decorations, lights, and electrical works is a cost that the department has to constantly bear. Over 50 such complaints have been made in the last few months, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These pots are stolen by commoners. People often slow down their vehicle and drive away with these pots. How many can be constantly monitored?” said the official.

It is difficult to monitor the exact stretches of roads where the thefts are common, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.