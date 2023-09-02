HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G-20 summit | flowerpots to be guarded, PWD replacing stolen ones

Over 50 such complaints have been made in the last few months: PWD official

September 02, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel will keep a strict vigil to stop delays to the beautification process for the G-20 summit.

Police personnel will keep a strict vigil to stop delays to the beautification process for the G-20 summit. | Photo Credit: ANI

With instances of flowerpot theft taking place around the venue of the G-20 Summit, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is busy replacing the stolen ones at multiple locations.

To prevent further losses and stop delays in the beautification process, security guards and police personnel have been deployed at such spots to keep a strict vigil until the event is over, said a PWD official on Friday.

According to the official, theft of flowerpots, other decorations, lights, and electrical works is a cost that the department has to constantly bear. Over 50 such complaints have been made in the last few months, he added.

“These pots are stolen by commoners. People often slow down their vehicle and drive away with these pots. How many can be constantly monitored?” said the official.

It is difficult to monitor the exact stretches of roads where the thefts are common, the official added.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure / G-20 New Delhi 2023 / G20 / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.