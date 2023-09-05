G-20 Summit: except essentials, no delivery services in New Delhi

September 05, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

All commercial delivery services, except postal and medical deliveries, will be barred from September 8 to 10 in the New Delhi district for the G-20 Summit, the police said on Monday.

At a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav said services such as delivery of lab reports and collection of samples will be allowed across the city.

“Valid permissions granted for essential services will be honoured,” he said.

Ambulance services shall also remain accessible, he said, adding, “We will implement a graded traffic management plan from the intervening night of September 7-8.”

Mr. Yadav said no commercial activities will be allowed in the New Delhi district. The G-20-related restrictions will not affect metro services in the city, except for the Supreme Court metro station, which will remain shut from September 8 to 10, he told reporters.

Metro trains

However, he added that the gates of a few metro stations may be closed for 10-15 minutes depending on vehicular movement and security restrictions.

“Those residing in the New Delhi district, travelling towards the airport and railway stations, will have to show valid IDs and boarding passes.”

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of the Daryaganj police station in the Central district issued an order on Sunday calling for the shutdown of shops, offices, and bus depots, only to withdraw it a day later.

Ambulances at key spots

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that ambulances will accompany the carcades and be stationed at strategic locations in the city during the summit.

Earlier, Mr. Bharadwaj had said that five government hospitals and three private medical facilities in the national capital have been put on “high alert” in case of emergencies.

The Health Department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff for the guests staying at various hotels.

