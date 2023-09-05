ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 Summit: dewatering trucks borrowed from Ahmedabad to remove waterlogging

September 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

Rahul Devesh _11996

The Delhi Fire Services has borrowed four heavy duty dewatering trucks from Ahmedabad to deploy at Pragati Maidan and Rajghat to clear any waterlogging, which may take place due to sudden heavy rains during the G-20 Summit in the national capital, officials said on Monday. 

Two trucks each have been deployed at Pragati Maidan ITPO, the venue for the main Summit event, and the Rajghat. 

Each of these vehicles is capable of high speed water suction at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute from a radius of 25 metres, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Delhi Fire Service will be procuring such vehicles on a permanent basis, a Raj Niwas official said.

