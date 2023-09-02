ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 summit | Command and Control Centre to act as ‘third eye’ for NDMC

September 02, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The centre will deploy 50 dedicated employees and 18 screens for monitoring 441 cameras

The Hindu Bureau

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

To ensure the smooth conduct of the G-20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said its Integrated Command and Control Centre will serve as its “third eye”. At least 50 employees and 18 screens will be deployed to monitor the 441 cameras under its jurisdiction.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Friday said that the control centre, established in 2020, will be crucial in keeping track of street lights, mechanical road sweeper vehicles, garbage disposal, environmental sensors, parking lots, LED panels with G-20 logos, water-logging, as well as movement of the traffic and the public.

For the upkeep of the New Delhi area during the summit, the council will also engage over 3,000 ground level and sanitation workers.

