HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G-20 summit | Command and Control Centre to act as ‘third eye’ for NDMC

The centre will deploy 50 dedicated employees and 18 screens for monitoring 441 cameras

September 02, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

To ensure the smooth conduct of the G-20 Summit, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said its Integrated Command and Control Centre will serve as its “third eye”. At least 50 employees and 18 screens will be deployed to monitor the 441 cameras under its jurisdiction.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Friday said that the control centre, established in 2020, will be crucial in keeping track of street lights, mechanical road sweeper vehicles, garbage disposal, environmental sensors, parking lots, LED panels with G-20 logos, water-logging, as well as movement of the traffic and the public.

For the upkeep of the New Delhi area during the summit, the council will also engage over 3,000 ground level and sanitation workers.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure / security

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.