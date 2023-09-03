G-20 Summit | CM: would’ve needed less effort had BJP in MCD done its work

September 03, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said sprucing up the city for the G-20 Summit would have required far less effort had the Bharatiya Janata Party done its work while at the helm of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the last 15 years.

Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks on X (formerly Twitter) came after Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena told reporters that preparatory efforts ahead of the summit would have taken lesser effort had the Aam Aadmi Party worked throughout its nine years in the Delhi government.

“Lesser efforts would have been reqd had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working v hard since we took over MCD. MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years. They are all motivated. They are working v hard. Lets not underestimate their efforts,” read the CM’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, lets not do blame game and lets all work as a team (sic),” it added.

In the run-up to the summit, the AAP government and the Centre-appointed L-G have been at loggerheads over the beautification of the city. The BJP-led Centre is in charge of upkeep of areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board. The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) and the AAP-led MCD are responsible for cleaning large roads and sanitation.

Atishi hits out

Earlier in the day, Mr. Saxena told reporters that after the CM attended only the first G-20 preparation meeting in November 2022, no Delhi Minister showed up for subsequent meetings despite various agencies being invited.

In response, PWD Minister Atishi said the L-G had not invited the Ministers to these meetings.

“In February, before we presented our (Delhi) budget, we asked the Centre for ₹927 crore to prepare for the summit, but we did not receive any funds. We did not put this in the public domain and make it an issue because this would reflect poorly on the country,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that everyone knows about the multiple agencies preparing for the summit, but to say that the Delhi government has not worked is incorrect. “Go to any area that is being spruced up for the summit and you will see pots with ‘PWD’ written on them. When you enter the city from the airport near Moti Bagh, you will see the streetscaping that the PWD has done. It is the MCD sanitation staff that is working to clean Delhi. We need to work together to welcome our guests and it is not the time for a credit war,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.