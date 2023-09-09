G-20 Summit | As traffic curbs kick in, New Delhi wears a deserted look

September 09, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

With more than 50,000 Delhi Police personnel on the ground and stringent traffic regulations in place in view of the G-20 Summit, the New Delhi district area on Friday wore a deserted look.

The area was heavily barricaded, with the police checking all vehicles and IDs of those entering landmarks around the summit venue and hotels where the delegates are staying. All government, private, financial, and educational institutions in the area remained shut. The district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from 5 a.m. on Friday till 11.59 p.m. on Sunday.

The movement of vehicles is being regulated, but residents and tourists staying in the area having valid identification documents are being permitted to travel, officials said. Delhi Traffic Police has restricted the entry of buses into Delhi from Rajokari border beginning Friday.

While the Delhi Metro started its services at 4 a.m. from the terminal stations on all lines of the network on Friday, commuters had to undergo enhanced security checking at key VVIP locations.

There were, however, no traffic restrictions in other districts of the national capital, officials said.

