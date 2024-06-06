Fusion of form and colour

Different styles of abstract work have brought emerging and seasoned artists together,” says Adhvika Agarwal, who has curated the Rang Mirage Art Gallery’s latest exhibition Abstract Alchemy: A Fusion of Form and Color. It showcases the works of nine artists and brings an amalgamation of a wide range of abstract art in a series where each canvas is different from the other and yet connected through non representational art.

Adhvika says that abstract art is a way of depicting a plethora of emotions to the observer, without even a distinguishable form. Talking about one of the artworks, New Beginning by Mahesh M Karembele, she says the painting makes you feel as though you are standing on a seashore with a deep and vivid sunset in the background encompassing the horizon. “Another artist can have an entirely different interpretation of the same painting; that is the magic and beauty of abstract work as an art form,” she adds.

Inspiration

Artist, Bhola Rana, talks about how his place of origin, Jharkhand, plays a driving role in shaping his art and the perspectives he draws. His canvas titled Black Diamond is about coal. “I have used red and black colours to signify the frequent fires in the coal mines, which often lead to the death of the workers,” he says.

In another work, using acrylic on a red canvas, Rana depicts the constant process of urbanisation not only on land but within the trenches of the ocean too. His colour palette is minimal, yet strong and gives the viewer a crude imagery of a non-figurative art.

The same abstract imagery can be seen in Glimpse of Nature by Renu Jain, in which she uses the reverse painting style, using mixed media on acrylic. “What you paint as an artist on one side is not what the viewer sees from the other. Every painting creates multiple layers of understanding,” she says and through her painting talks about the continuous urbanisation diminishing natural surroundings. “The exhibits here elevate different living spaces in Nature into a magical realm of artistic expressions,” says Renu..

The effort

Artist Keerti Agarwal talks about the importance of learning and what goes on behind an artist’s hard work. “It is not just a random brush stroke, but days or months of work behind a painting that may look like a splash of colour to many others,” she says.

Artist Nawal Kishore and curator Manisha Gawade, who inaugurated the exhibition, feel in this age of turmoil and negativity that we live in, only art and culture can invoke positivity. “There is a value in abstract art because it helps to contemplate creativity and heal,” says Kishore.

“A cuckoo’s call isn’t comprehensible, but is soothing to the ears; the same way, abstracts may not have any form, but they lend an element of serenity to the observer,” he adds.

Other artists whose paintings are featured in the exhibition include Bipin Roy, Deepak Sonar, Vivek Nimbolkar, Kishor Roy, Gopal Namjoshi and Rajesh Baderia.

At Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A – 58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms; Till June 25; 11am to 7pm

SHAN GUPTA

