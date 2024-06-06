GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fusion of form and colour

Published - June 06, 2024 11:33 pm IST

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Different styles of abstract work have brought emerging and seasoned artists together,” says Adhvika Agarwal, who has curated the Rang Mirage Art Gallery’s latest exhibition Abstract Alchemy: A Fusion of Form and Color. It showcases the works of nine artists and brings an amalgamation of a wide range of abstract art in a series where each canvas is  different from the other and yet connected through non representational art.

Painting titled New Beginning by Mahesh Karembele on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery

Painting titled New Beginning by Mahesh Karembele on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adhvika says that abstract art is a way of depicting a plethora of emotions to the observer, without even a distinguishable form. Talking about one of the artworks, New Beginning by Mahesh M Karembele, she  says the painting makes you feel as though you are standing on a seashore with a deep and vivid sunset in the background encompassing the horizon. “Another artist can have an entirely different interpretation of the same painting; that is the magic and beauty of abstract work as an art form,” she adds.

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inspiration

Artist, Bhola Rana,  talks about how his place of origin, Jharkhand, plays a driving role in shaping his art and the perspectives he draws. His canvas titled Black Diamond is about coal. “I have used red and black colours  to signify the frequent fires in the coal mines, which often lead to the death of the workers,” he says.

 In another work, using acrylic on a red canvas, Rana depicts the constant process of urbanisation  not only on land but within the trenches of the ocean too. His colour palette is minimal, yet strong and gives the viewer   a crude imagery of a non-figurative art. 

Acrylic on canvas by Vivek Nimbolkar on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery

Acrylic on canvas by Vivek Nimbolkar on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The same abstract imagery can be seen in  Glimpse of Nature by Renu Jain, in which she uses the reverse painting style, using mixed media on acrylic. “What you paint as an artist on one side is not what  the viewer sees from the other. Every painting creates multiple layers of understanding,” she says and through her painting   talks about the  continuous  urbanisation diminishing natural surroundings. “The exhibits here elevate different living spaces in Nature into a magical realm of artistic expressions,” says Renu..

The effort

Artist Keerti Agarwal  talks about the importance of learning and what goes on behind an artist’s hard work. “It is not just a random brush stroke, but days or months of work behind a painting that may look like a splash of colour to many others,” she says. 

Art curator Manisha Gawade and artist Nawal Kishore at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Art Gallery

Art curator Manisha Gawade and artist Nawal Kishore at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Art Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Artist Nawal Kishore and curator Manisha Gawade, who inaugurated the exhibition, feel in this age of turmoil and negativity that we live in, only art and  culture can invoke positivity. “There is a value in abstract art because it helps to contemplate creativity and heal,” says Kishore.

“A cuckoo’s call isn’t comprehensible, but is soothing to the  ears; the same way, abstracts may not have any form, but they lend an element of  serenity to the observer,” he adds.

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery

Artworks on display at Abstract Alchemy exhibition at Rang Mirage Gallery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Other artists whose paintings are featured in the exhibition include Bipin Roy, Deepak Sonar, Vivek Nimbolkar, Kishor Roy, Gopal Namjoshi and Rajesh Baderia.

At Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A – 58, Central Avenue, Sainik Farms; Till June 25; 11am to 7pm

SHAN GUPTA

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment / The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.