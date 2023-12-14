Furry fiesta

December 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

From sled dog, ‘Balto’, who, along with his squadron saved the people of Nome from diphtheria in Alaska in 1925, to Sigmund Freud’s Chinese Chow, ‘Jofi’ who became the first therapy dog – pets have been constant companions to humans.

Pet Fed celebrates this bond and love between pet owners and their companions with an annual carnival which allows the furry animals to engage in some fun and frolic, participate in contests and make new friends. This year’s edition opens at the NSIC grounds, Okhla on December 16-17 with a line-up of activities. The furballs will strut in style, unleash their energy in the rock-and-roll play zones and put their best leg forward in the talent show.

The pet fest was launched in 2014 as a non-commercial venture by 27-year-old entrepreneur, Akshay Gupta, as an annual event in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. This year three more cities, Hyderabad, Pune and Chandigarh have been added. “It is a way to create, expand and strengthen a community of pet parents in India,” says Gupta.

Over the weekend show, a combination of fun and informative events have been planned. These include an off-leash play zone with games, tunnels, toys and and obedience demos to allow the pets to present a better version of themselves. Live music, delectable treats and pet care stalls add to the carnival atmosphere.

An interesting feature this year is master classes for pet parents where experts in training, health, grooming, photography share their valuable inputs.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the International Cat show that would be judged by office holders of the World Cat Federation (WCF) and Alliance of Cat Fanciers (ACF). Along with the cat show, there would be behaviour sessions, vet check ups among other activities.

“This is an event where one gets to learn about new breeds and improved ways of fostering a pet,” says Aakash Bhaskar, parent of Scotch, a dwarf beagle who was one of the mascots at this year’s Bengaluru edition held in November.

The Delhi Pet Fed would be followed by one in Mumbai in the new year on January 13 and 14; in Pune on February 10 and 11; Chandigarh on February 24 and 25 and Hyderabad on March 16 and 17.

The event will also include an adoption drive, with camps set up by organisations such as People for Animals (PFA) and Friendicoes. . “A thorough home check of the adopter is conducted before the pet is handed over,” says Gupta. “Five dogs were adopted at our Bengaluru edition,” he adds.

Niji Varghese, who adopted an Indie dog called Manjal, now renamed Ashley says. “Dogs have been my constant companion since childhood. By taking even one home, I feel I have made a small contribution and reduced the plight of at least one dog.”

