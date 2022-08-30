Furore in Delhi Assembly over graft allegations against L-G

AAP, BJP launch overnight dharnas against each other

AAP, BJP launch overnight dharnas against each other

The Delhi Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of being allegedly involved in a ₹1,400-crore scam during his term as Chairman of the Khadi Commission in 2016, and demanding his resignation.

The House, which erupted in slogans against the L-G after a discussion on a confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will reconvene on Tuesday.

Both AAP and BJP legislators were taking part in overnight protests on the Assembly premises. While the AAP is seeking Mr. Saxena’s resignation, the BJP has sought the dismissal of Excise and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who is mired in allegations of corruption.

The Raj Niwas was not available for comment. The AAP has accused Mr. Saxena of having “pressured” cashiers of Khadi stores across the country to convert “blank money into white” following the demonetisation in 2016. The party said it would meet the CBI Director with a demand for an impartial probe.

The Opposition BJP MLAs, who were marshalled out soon after the proceedings of the day began in the House, termed the AAP government “dictatorial”, and said they would take their consecutive “unconstitutional” expulsion from the House to the President as well as the Lok Sabha Speaker for action.

Mr. Kejriwal attacked the BJP without naming it and the BJP-led Centre as he tabled a Motion of Confidence in the Assembly stating that the people of Delhi had “unbreakable trust and faith in their elected government” and that “no conspiracy” would ever be strong enough to break it.

The rationale behind the move, Mr. Kejriwal said, was to prove that “every AAP MLA, minister and volunteer is committed to the cause of honesty” and that “Operation Lotus”, aimed at “buying” AAP MLAs, had failed in the national capital.

“They have overthrown the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Goa, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam and they are about to overthrow the government of Jharkhand as well,” Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

“When nothing came out of the CBI raid, they were given a new directive from above that there would be no mention of liquor anymore, instead ask why new classrooms and toilets were built in schools,” he added.

They, Mr. Kejriwal said without naming the BJP, were “hiking taxes to fund Operation Lotus” and bringing down rival governments “by intimidating legislators in different states.”

Under Operation Lotus, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated, “they” had spent ₹6,300 crores in “toppling the governments of other parties and buying MLAs”.

Everyday items such as curd, lassi, buttermilk, honey, wheat, and rice “were never taxed in the last 75 years” nor did the British tax them, but “these people” had and citizens were gradually coming to realise that whenever petrol and diesel prices were hiked “some State government is doomed to collapse,” he said.

“The public lives under a misconception that inflation is a natural phenomenon when in fact prices of commodities are being artificially hiked because of their irrational taxation policies. They have forgiven loans worth ₹10 lakh crore that their trillionaire friends owed, but they have done nothing to help the borrowers of the middle class, or students, or farmers,” the Chief Minister alleged. “Inflation does not rise on its own but it is those people in power at the centre who are responsible for it. In the past 5-7 years, they have increased taxes on every commodity and this atrocity of theirs knows no bounds. My friends from Gujarat told me that they did not spare even Garba which is the cultural identity of Gujarat. They even taxed that. They did not spare even God,” he added. BJP national president J.P. Nadda later criticised the Delhi Chief Minister for his “politics of negativity” and asked him to come clean on the allegations against the AAP government in Delhi instead of “talking nonsensical things”.

“So far Arvind Kejriwal has not spoken a word on the excise policy scam by his government. Whenever someone asks him about the liquor scam he does not answer it and is totally illogical in his replies,” Mr. Nadda said, speaking in Agartala. “Sometimes he says the Union government wants to put his leaders in jail and sometimes he says he and his government is being harassed, but he never talks about massive corruption in excise policy,” he added. Attacking Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Nadda said the nation ran as per the Constitution and not “as per the wishes of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

“It is absolutely absurd to say that everything works as per the wishes of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this is highly irresponsible behaviour of Arvind Kejriwal. He should respond to the queries of our investigating agencies. Every culprit cries foul when he is caught,” he added.

Furthering its attack on the BJP-ruled Centre and the Delhi L-G, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded a “fair and unbiased” inquiry into the allegations against him.

“While serving as the chairman of Khadi Village Industries, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena allegedly committed a scam of converting old banknotes into new ones during demonetisation in November 2016,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.

“During the investigation, Head Cashier Pradeep Yadav and Sanjay Kumar testified that two KVIC officers, Ajay Gupta and AK Garg, pressured them into converting the money that belonged to Chairman Vinai Saxena,” he also alleged, quoting newspaper reports.