Furniture factory at Bindapur catches fire

Police suspect short circuit as cause behind the fire

Police suspect short circuit as cause behind the fire

A fire broke out in a furniture factory in south-west Delhi’s Bindapur on Saturday early morning, fire officials said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service said they received a call at 4.05 a.m. regarding a fire incident in a furniture factory near Indian Bank in Bindapur.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control at 6.55 a.m. and it was completely doused by 8.50 am. No injuries were sustained by people, Mr. Garg said.

According to police, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the fire.

In another incident, a blaze broke out inside an ATM in south-west Delhi’s Mahipalpur. According to DCP(South West) Manoj C, the cause of the fire was a short circuit as an electric wire connected to the ATM machine was found passing over the paper rolls. The machine, however, remained intact.