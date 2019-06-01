Furnish report on steps to conserve potable water: NGT

Expressing concerns over the use of potable water in cricket fields, the NGT has directed a committee comprising representatives from the Union Environment Ministry, CPCB and others, to furnish a report on the steps to save water.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “We have noticed that guidelines have been issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the subject “field play and specification on sports infrastructure” but the said guidelines do not take cognisance of source of water supply.”

The Bench constituted a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bureau of Indian Standard, IIT-Delhi, CPCB and the National Environmental Engineering Research to furnish a report on the steps to be taken to conserve potable water.

“It is possible that potable drinking water is used for the said purpose which is not conducive for the environment, having regard to the acute shortage of potable water for drinking purpose. The committee may examine and furnish a report to this tribunal for course of action to be adopted to save potable water for regulating watering fields and cricket grounds,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by an NGO which alleged that the District Cricket Association in Delhi was using RO-treated water for maintenance of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.