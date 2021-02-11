Furnish report on forest land, NGT tells Haryana

NEW DELHI

11 February 2021 23:51 IST

Violation in land allotted to IOCL: plea

Following a plea alleging diversion of forest land in Gurugram for non-forest purposes to the Indian Oil Corporation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed State government authorities to furnish a report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram and the Divisional Forest Officer to ensure compliance.

“An action-taken report may be filed jointly by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and the Divisional Forest Officer, within two months. We do not find it necessary to seek response from any other party though several other entities have been impleaded in the application,” the Bench said.

Advertising

Advertising

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Manav Awaaj Trust against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

The plea alleged that the site allotted to the IOCL by the Haryana government was a part of forest land and could not be used for non-forest purposes.

“In spite of the said stand of the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram has failed to take remedial action to enforce the law. Use of forest land for non-forest purposes is also in violation of MoEF notification with regard to the Aravalli Range,” the plea said.