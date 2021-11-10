Funds under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan poorly utilised: plea

HC seeks response of Delhi Government

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Government to respond to a plea seeking utilisation of funds under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) towards the socio-economic development of people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition filed by Harnam Singh, who claims to be a social activist.

Mr. Singh, in his petition, said that the SCSP, which was introduced as part of the Sixth Five Year Plan in 1980, envisages “channelising a minimum flow of the outlays and benefits from all sectors of development in the annual plans of States/UTs and Central Ministries in proportion to the Scheduled Caste population of the State/UT concerned”.

He contended that there is poor utilisation of funds allocated under the SCSP by the authorities, which violates several rights guaranteed to the members of the Scheduled Caste community of Delhi under Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 37, 38, 39, 41, 46 and 47 of the Constitution.

“Only a miniscule fraction of the allocated amount is spent by the State Government on the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in complete contravention of the ‘Revised Guidelines’ published by the then Planning Commission...,” the plea said.

The plea said that in Delhi, the population of Scheduled Castes was 16.9% of the total population. He further said that a collective 17.92% of the budget outlay was spent on the welfare of SCs, STs, Other Backward Classes and minorities in 2020-2021.

He also said that the Delhi Government has not provided the latest and relevant information/data regarding the SCSP annual plan on its website.

The High Court will hear the case again on January 11.