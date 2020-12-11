‘Funds sanctioned for staff, web licences for district courts’

New Delhi

Govt. move comes after HC observed that the continuing pandemic situation requires virtual hearings

The AAP government has informed the Delhi High Court that funds have been sanctioned for recruiting staff and purchase of 761 licences from Cisco Webex to continue with virtual court hearings in the district courts of the Capital.

The government said it has sanctioned funds for recruiting ministerial and group-C staff in the district courts, state legal services authority (DSLSA) and the Delhi Judicial Academy. It said ₹2.52 crore and ₹8.54 crore have been sanctioned for recruiting ministerial and group-C staff respectively.

The Delhi government’s report came in response to the High Court’s December 3 direction to grant administrative approval and necessary sanctions for releasing ₹1.44 crore to purchase 761 licences from Cisco Webex in order to continue with virtual court hearings in the district courts here.

The High Court had observed that “the continuing pandemic situation in Delhi requires virtual hearings in the district courts to be continued and the entire proceedings shall come to a grinding halt in the event funds are not released forthwith” for acquiring the licences.

The court was hearing a petition seeking to enlarge functioning of the courts, particularly family courts, in the prevalent times.

The plea has sought direction to all the family courts to allow recording of evidence through videoconferencing during the restricted functioning of courts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, either by the presiding judge of the family court or by a commission.