‘Fulfilling poll promises will be top priority of AAP govt.’

The new Cabinet took charge at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government stating that its biggest priority would be fulfilling the promises made in the Guarantee Card and the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presided over back-to-back meetings with officials concerned of both departments soon after resuming office.

Sisodia on Budget

“The Budget, which will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March, is among our priorities,” he said.

At a meeting with senior officers of the Finance Department, Mr. Sisodia had stressed on the need to eradicate departmental corruption by income tax officers.

“It is important to take steps to wipe out departmental corruption...setting up effective revenue targets should be our next course of action,” he said.

He also held a meeting with officials of the Education Department where he gave several instructions, including speeding up work on two new universities — the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University and the Sports University — and repairing the outer wall of all schools under the government’s jurisdiction.

After resuming charge, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “The Guarantee Card will be my priority... the government will work on further strengthening Delhi’s transport system.”

Clean water 24x7: Jain

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) head Satyendar Jain said: “Fulfilling the targets of AAP’s manifesto will be my priority along with the Guarantee Card. I will also work hard to bring Mohalla Clinics within a radius of 1km for every citizen across Delhi. I will also work to provide clean water 24x7.”

Development Minister Gopal Rai said: “The new government will reach every level of society and work will be done keeping in mind the needs of the most disadvantaged sections. The people of Delhi have new expectations and are looking forward to delivery of the Delhi’s development model today. People are discussing this model across the country and we will ensure its expansion.”

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said: “We will work for the development of people from every class. The people have supported AAP wholeheartedly and this is our time to return this faith.”

Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain said: “The government wants to make Delhi a world-class city. Keeping this in mind, the manifesto and the Guarantee Card, the emphasis will be on fast implementation.”

“We have to continue to work on improving the infrastructure of our schools. We need to speed the installation of CCTV cameras and ensure more new classrooms. Effective utilisation of the School Management Committee funds is also important,” Mr. Sisodia added.

An official, close to the government, said there will be fewer big announcements compared to the 2015 government as they will be implementing promises and many of the schemes are already in the pipeline.

“We will work on giving free rides for students in buses. We will look into the feasibility of issuing passes to the students for the same and also work on making cables underground across the city,” the official said.