Fuel pump owners at Singhu appeal to open road

New Delhi

04 May 2021 00:41 IST

Fuel pumps allegedly facing closure at Singhu border due to the ongoing protest of farmers and the barricading of roads on both sides of the highway, have urged the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and the Delhi police to open one side of the road.

The pump owners have particularly asked that the Delhi-Panipat side be opened as farmers have agreed to give way in the wake of spread of the COVID pandemic.

“Several fuel pumps and other business establishments are closed for sale due to ongoing farmers agitation for more than five months now with no income are facing closure and has become difficult to sustain hundreds of employees,” said Rajeev Jain, one of the fuel pump owners at Singhu border and executive member of Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA).

Other businesses at the border include dhabhas, garment showrooms, tyre shops and vehicle spare part shops.

“We urge L-G and Delhi Police to keep one side of the road open for traffic so that business can resume and commercial activity can restart as farmers have also agreed upon,” said Mr. Jain.