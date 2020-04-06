FSL staff who went to Nizamuddin centre told to self-quarantine

Five persons from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), including four officials and a driver, have been asked to quarantine themselves after they visited the Nizamuddin centre for crime inspection on Sunday.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said that a team of four FSL officials, including a Biology, Chemistry, Computer and Photography expert had visited the centre along with Crime Branch officers to inspect the spot and lift exhibits for further investigation.

“As a precautionary measure, FSL Director Deepa Verma has asked them to quarantine themselves for 14 days because it was a sensitive area. It is a decision made by the director for the safety of the officials and other staff,” the official said.

Families of the five officials have also been informed and asked to keep the persons in isolation and in separate rooms as precaution.

“They all wore hazmat suits and took all necessary precautions when they were inside the centre but they dealt with the evidence very closely which is why they have been asked to quarantine themselves,” he said.