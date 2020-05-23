Delhi

Fruit seller ‘robbed’ of crates of mangoes; video goes viral

A video grab of people running away with the loot in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri.

A video grab of people running away with the loot in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vendor had kept stock under cart and forgotten to take it

A fruit seller was allegedly robbed of mangoes worth thousands of rupees on Thursday in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri. The police have registered a case after the video of the incident went viral. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said that a case under Sections of robbery has been registered.

A senior police officer said that on Thursday, the fruit seller kept his cart under the shade of a tree and placed crates of mangoes under the cart. A while later, a few rickshaw pullers came and stood under the tree as well. “The fruit seller asked them to leave as they were blocking the view of his cart. An argument broke out between them and more rickshaw pullers joined after which the fruit seller left and moved his cart elsewhere. However, the seller forgot to take his crates of mangoes,” said the officer.

After sometime, a few persons came and asked the rickshaw pullers if they were selling the mangoes.

“The rickshaw pullers said that it wasn’t theirs, after which people started taking the mangoes,” the officer said. In the video of the incident, which went viral, people can be seen fleeing with mangoes in their hands.

The police said that they reached out to the fruit seller, who wasn’t willing to give a written complaint. But after persuasion, he filed a complaint. Based on it, a case on charges of robbery was registered on Friday evening.

