Front-line workers to get jab on a trial basis from today

7,365 more beneficiaries took COVID-19 vaccination: govt.

A total of 7,365 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Wednesday. However, 17 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported, according to the Delhi government.

The number of people vaccinated was only 40.2% of the daily target of 18,300, which is the lowest percentage till now.

Also, front-line workers, including police personnel and teachers, will be vaccinated on a pilot basis on Thursday following the Central government’s directions, according to officials.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] front-line workers will be vaccinated on a pilot basis. Their vaccination drive will start from Saturday. About 3.4 lakh front-line workers have been registered till now,” an official working with the Chief Minister’s office said.

Delhi uses both vaccines for COVID-19, Covaxin and Covishield. Of the 17 AEFI, 14 were from using Covishield and three were from Covaxin.

The number of days of vaccination has been increased to six a week from four till last week. The number of vaccination sites were increased to 106 from 81. Each site has a target of 100 healthcare workers.

The government started the vaccination drive by inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with them.

150 new cases

Delhi witnessed 150 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,35,481, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, six more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,864.

A total of 56,658 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 6,23,409 people have recovered and there are 1,208 active cases.