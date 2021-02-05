Front-line workers get jab on pilot basis in city

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:32 IST

9,494 beneficiaries get vaccinated

A total of 9,494 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Thursday and there were 13 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said the Delhi government spokesperson.

Front-line workers, which include police and teachers, were vaccinated on a pilot basis on Thursday, following the Central government’s directions, according to officials.

But the Delhi government did not share information on the number of front-line workers who took the vaccination on trial basis.

The number of people vaccinated on Thursday was 51.87% of the daily target of 18,300, which is better than the 40.2% on Wednesday.

Delhi uses both vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — and of the 13 AEFI, 10 were from using Covishield and three were from Covaxin.

Vaccine sites increased

The number of vaccination sites were increased to 106 last week from 81. Each site has a target of 100 healthcare workers each, so the total target also increased to 10,600 from 8,100.

Similarly, on Tuesday, sites were increased to 183 and the target to 18,300.

“Both healthcare workers and front-line workers were vaccinated at the same vaccination sites and we followed the same procedures,” a district official said.

The city started the vaccination drive by inoculating about 2.4 lakh healthcare workers whose names have been registered with the government and it is voluntary. The vaccination drive for frontline workers will start from Saturday, as per officials.

About 3.4 lakh frontline workers have been registered till now with the government.

158 fresh cases

The Capital witnessed 158 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,35,639, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. Seven more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,871.

A total of 67,234 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 6,23,574 people have recovered and there are 1,194 active cases at present.