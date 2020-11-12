From today, get waiting times at metro stations online

Updates will be posted on official social media handles of the DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it will share online the real-time average waiting times at busy stations during peak hours from Thursday onwards.

The facility will be available for Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhamba Road, JLN Stadium and Saket metro stations among others. Updates will be posted on the official social media handles of the DMRC during peak hours (8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.; and 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.), said officials.

Over 20 minutes

“The operations employees at these stations will monitor the crowd during peak hours and assess waiting time. This will be conveyed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes through official social media pages of the DMRC. In case of any fluctuation in traffic or crowd, the waiting time will be modified accordingly,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

Currently, commuters can enter metro stations if they strictly adhere to prescribed norms. The number of passengers on trains are also restricted to maintain social distancing.

“The selection of these stations for providing updates has been done on the basis of traffic observed during peak hours. This is being started on an experimental basis and will be considered for implementation on more stations if required, on the basis of the feedback received from commuters,” Mr. Dayal added.