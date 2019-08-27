‘From student leaders, we at times get great leaders for the country’

“From student leaders, we sometimes get great leaders for the country,” the Delhi High Court observed on Monday in an apparent reference to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away on August 24.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar while hearing a case related to defacement of public property during DUSU elections in 2017, said: “Don’t be too harsh on them [students]. Don’t put ban on everything. From student leaders, we sometimes get great leaders for the country. You know the examples, you must have seen it yesterday.”

Jaitley was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student activist at Delhi University in the 1970s and had become the president of the university’s students’ union in 1974.

The High Court disposed of a petition by advocate Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) poll candidates after passing certain directions.

It asked the authorities to inform student leaders and union about the guidelines framed to regulate election campaigning for the students’ body polls, to prevent defacement in future.

It said that the students should be warned about the orders passed by the court and thereafter, civil and criminal action should be initiated against those involved in damaging public or private properties, in accordance with the law.

The petitioner had earlier placed before the High Court a report giving names of 15 people who were involved in destruction of public and private property through use of spray paints and other means of defacement during the process of DUSU elections in 2017.

The High Court asked the Centre, the university and the police to keep in mind the last year’s direction to ensure there was no defacement of public property during the DUSU elections and wide publicity be given to penal consequences of such actions.