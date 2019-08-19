From player to coach, Manjit Dua’s world still revolves around Table Tennis

He worked at the State Bank of India and played at the Reserve Bank of India. For Manjit Dua, former table tennis player, a peep into the past is a pleasant journey into time when his world revolved around table tennis and nothing else.

“After the RBI office was shut to the public at 5 p.m., we would bring out the tables and play table tennis. The RBI would host its ‘A’ division matches at the majestic building. That kind of access is unthinkable today,” Dua says.

He knows, because he continues his 52-year association with the game, as the National coach and also the secretary general of the Delhi Table Tennis Association.

Coaching camp

“After retirement (from SBI), I have had a lot of time,” he says, adding that he takes care of his wife, Harvinder (Pompy to him), a sketch artist, who is often unwell. But he does have many things to do as a coach. He is a scout and coach for Khelo India and says, “For a player, getting the right guidance at the right time is the key. Unlike in the past, the players of today are fortunate to train and compete with quality infrastructure, play with world-class equipment and travel abroad for tournaments without any hurdles.”

He remembers his days, when they’d play tournaments (six to eight in a year) in cramped spaces with no fans, often small halls in schools. “Our ‘earnings’ were cups and trophies. A couple of prize money tournaments used to be great attractions. I feel happy today when Manika (Batra, Commonwealth Games champion) gets endorsements.”

Dua, the first Indian to play as a professional in Germany, in the Bundesliga, in 1980, says one of the reasons for India’s improved results is the introduction of Ultimate Table Tennis, the professional league.

(Clockwise from above) Manjit Dua with his family; in action in Bengaluru in 1985; at the UTT league in New Delhi; a picture of concentration SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT, THE HINDU ARCHIVES, SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Man hours

Dua’s first job was at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (he joined in 1977). “BHEL had formed a table tennis team. Two years later, I got the offer to join SBI. Mr. Ajit Wadekar (former India cricket captain) saw me playing and asked if I was interested in shifting to SBI. I grabbed the chance (in 1981). I have worked in various departments of the bank, from handling cash to clearing cheques.”

Table tennis players in the ’70s and ’80s had limited international exposure and correspondingly meagre success abroad. It was less about glory and more about the joy of the game and “having fun”, during an era when hockey players – not cricketers – enjoyed iconic status.

There were other concerns: “Most Asians were playing with the pen-hold grip. So we had different training methods. We had to practise differently when preparing for the Asian championships as compared to, say when competing in European tournaments. Dealing with players using different grips was not always easy. But we still got some results.”

Die-hard sports lovers from that era will remember this left-hander from Delhi who came into the limelight after he helped India beat Japan in Kathmandu during an invitation series, in 1974. That year, at the Triple ‘A’ tournament involving 70 nations from the Asian, African and Australian continents, Dua played a stellar role in taking India to the fifth spot at Beijing.

Chennai: 31/01/2010: Sportstar: Manjit Dua making a Service in the Table Tennis

Until the early 1970s, the country had seen champions only from western and southern India. Dua became a household name, featuring on the cover of Illustrated Weekly and in a Sportstar poster.

Turn table

Table tennis was not the first choice for this soft-spoken man. “I pursued competitive badminton for six months before following in the footsteps of my elder brother (Rajinder).” He remembers buying his first racket from Jain Sports, in Karol Bagh, at ₹15, expensive then.

“It was called Sunder racket. Just wood and no rubber on it. It would create a sweet sound when it came in contact with the ball. During long rallies, it was music literally – tik-tok, tik-tok. I still have that racket somewhere,” smiles the man who says he has never lost his temper on or off court.

He’s lived all his life in Delhi, in Karol Bagh, and remembers zipping off on his Yezdi to Hindu College. “The place has such a buzz. If you get bored at home, a walk in the market is a great timepass. Till today we eat kulche-chhole at Standard and ice cream and kulfi at Roshan Di Kulfi. Life was beautiful.” But he’ll still do the drive to Pandara Road for family dinners.

New Delhi, 13/08/2019: Table Tennis champion Manjit Dua with his family. Photo: Special Arrangement

He’s happy with his journey, both personal and professional. Dua’s daughter Nishita works in the aviation sector in Gurugram and son Tejan is in Chandigarh working for Infosys. He now advises young players to give it all, with support form all quarters. “These days, results are getting noticed and rewards follow.”

Dua concedes, “During our time, our approach was not professional. We thought differently compared to the current lot of players. I feel that the difference between the top Indian players and the best in the world could have been narrower only if we were guided properly.”

His only regret: not being considered for Padma Shri. “I deserved it all along. I find it strange to apply for awards because I grew up believing that awards are something you are given, not something you apply for.”