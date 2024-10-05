From organic soaps to mobile app for elderly, DU students showcase innovative projects at expo for start-ups

From soaps made with organic materials to a mobile app to help the elderly and persons with disabilities navigate medical facilities, students from Delhi University on Friday showcased several innovative projects at an expo on start-ups and entrepreneurship organised by the university at its multipurpose hall on Friday.

A total of 42 exhibits were featured at the exhibition, eight of which were produced by start-ups. The participants hoped to find collaborators and investors for their projects developed as part of the skill enhancement courses introduced by the university in 2022.

Over the last two years, DU has added an array of skill courses in line with the National Education Policy. Some of them, such as Frozen Dessert Technology, Plant Aromatics and Perfumery, and Yoga in Practice, are taught by college professors specifically trained for these programmes.

However, some academics have questioned the emphasis the university has placed on these subjects and argued that the skill enhancement courses are being conducted at the expense of the core subjects.

Around 1,500 people, including representatives from companies based out of China, Iran, Australia, and The Netherlands, attended the event.

School of Open Learning Director Payal Mago said, “The exhibition was aimed at giving students an impetus and exposing them to the industry. While students are working on their ideas, they can seek the help of the university’s central cell for entrepreneurship.”

He added, “Every college also has a dedicated cell to help students. The skill courses include a course through which students can learn about the basics of entrepreneurship.”

Young entrepreneurs

Maitreyi College students who had studied a ‘Chemistry of Cosmetics’ course showcased the organic soaps they had developed. The students said that DU had been funding the raw materials for their products, and they are slowly building their business. The young entrepreneurs added that they had begun to sell the products through WhatsApp.

Akash Haldar, a P.G.D.A.V. College student, showed how to use vegetable waste products to make a compound that could substitute polystyrene to make thermocol sheets. He also showed how fungi could be produced to produce leather substitutes. “Currently, I am in the research phase and hoping to find investors who like these ideas,” he said.