GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

From Education Minister’s adviser to CM-designate — the rise of ‘Kejriwal loyalist’

Published - September 18, 2024 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

Nikhil M Babu
Atishi with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena at Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

Atishi with Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena at Raj Niwas on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s next Chief Minister due to her “unquestionable loyalty” towards the party chief, said sources.

Talking about Ms. Atishi’s elevation, party leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti told The Hindu, “She has shown her mettle in managing party affairs when both Arvindji and Manishji were in prison. She carried out their directions while being in touch with all MLAs and councillors. Moreover, she is the party’s woman face.”

Party spokesperson and Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha said, “With only a few months left for the Assembly election, we did not want to make a lot of changes. She was picked as she already holds the maximum number of departments and understands governance very well.”

Another senior leader said Ms. Atishi was “an obvious choice as she is very trustworthy and has never gone against the party”.

Ms. Atishi, a first-time MLA who holds the most number of portfolios (14) in the Delhi Cabinet, including Finance and Power, was picked over more experienced leaders, such as party co-founders and two-time Ministers Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as three-time MLAs like Rakhi Birla and Madan Lal.

Ms. Atishi played a pivotal role in revamping Delhi government-run schools during her tenure from 2015 to 2018 as the adviser to the then Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Electoral foray

In 2019, she fought her first election — from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat — and lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. She contested again the following year, this time in the 2020 Assembly poll, and was elected an MLA from Kalkaji.

In 2023, she was inducted into the Cabinet after Mr. Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their Ministerial posts.

Ms. Atishi did her schooling at Springdales School in New Delhi, studied history at St. Stephen’s College, and went to Oxford University to pursue her master’s on a Chevening scholarship.

A few years later, she earned her second master’s, also from Oxford, in Educational Research as a Rhodes Scholar.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:47 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general) / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.