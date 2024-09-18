From Education Minister’s adviser to CM-designate — the rise of ‘Kejriwal loyalist’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s next Chief Minister due to her “unquestionable loyalty” towards the party chief, said sources.

Talking about Ms. Atishi’s elevation, party leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti told The Hindu, “She has shown her mettle in managing party affairs when both Arvindji and Manishji were in prison. She carried out their directions while being in touch with all MLAs and councillors. Moreover, she is the party’s woman face.”

Party spokesperson and Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha said, “With only a few months left for the Assembly election, we did not want to make a lot of changes. She was picked as she already holds the maximum number of departments and understands governance very well.”

Another senior leader said Ms. Atishi was “an obvious choice as she is very trustworthy and has never gone against the party”.

Ms. Atishi, a first-time MLA who holds the most number of portfolios (14) in the Delhi Cabinet, including Finance and Power, was picked over more experienced leaders, such as party co-founders and two-time Ministers Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as three-time MLAs like Rakhi Birla and Madan Lal.

Ms. Atishi played a pivotal role in revamping Delhi government-run schools during her tenure from 2015 to 2018 as the adviser to the then Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Electoral foray

In 2019, she fought her first election — from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat — and lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. She contested again the following year, this time in the 2020 Assembly poll, and was elected an MLA from Kalkaji.

In 2023, she was inducted into the Cabinet after Mr. Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their Ministerial posts.

Ms. Atishi did her schooling at Springdales School in New Delhi, studied history at St. Stephen’s College, and went to Oxford University to pursue her master’s on a Chevening scholarship.

A few years later, she earned her second master’s, also from Oxford, in Educational Research as a Rhodes Scholar.