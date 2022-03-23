From August 1, access real time data on air pollution sources

March 23, 2022 23:29 IST

It is part of an agreement between IIT-K and Delhi govt.

Real time data on sources of air pollution in the city will be available from August 1, authorities said on Wednesday.

In October, an agreement was signed by the Delhi government with IIT-Kanpur for the ‘Real Time Source Apportionment System and Pollution Forecasting Project’.

A ‘supersite’, which is a monitoring lab, will be established in Delhi by the end of July to identify actual sources of pollution in real time, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in Delhi, air pollution remains in the ‘moderate category’ around October 9 every year and after that the pollution level shoots up suddenly. Looking at NASA’s photos, it has been noticed that a large amount of stubble is burnt during that period, he said.

Real factor

“The figures every time say that only 5% of Delhi’s pollution can be blamed on stubble. In such a situation it is important to ascertain the actual contribution of stubble in Delhi’s pollution and how much other factors contribute to pollution. This would enable real-time detection of factors causing pollution in the State and help in controlling that source of pollution,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Kejriwal also directed officers to transform 17 city forests to ‘world class levels’ and to submit a detailed plan in 15 days. Also, 1,500 parks are in the process of being transformed in collaboration with 450 RWAs under a unique community parks initiative under Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna.