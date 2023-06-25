From app to fuel, Bihar chalks out plan to tackle both flood and drought

June 25, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Patna

After a delayed start, the southwest monsoon has advanced over most parts of the country, including Bihar, which faces flood and drought at the same time.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said the government has chalked out a plan to deal with both exigencies, but the Centre has failed to consider its long-pending demand to build a dam in Nepal to prevent floods in the State.

Rivers like Gandak, Bagmati-Adhwara, Kamla, Kosi and Mahananda originate in Nepal, and heavy rainfall in the neighbouring country leads to floods in Bihar’s northern districts such as Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Supaul and Madhepura.

“The solution lies in Nepal. We have been demanding a high-rise dam to control the discharge of water, but the Centre has not paid attention to it,” Mr. Jha said.

The Minister added that water in the dam can also be used for irrigation and diverted to drought-hit regions.

Anti-erosion work

“We have completed anti-erosion work at 298 places with high chances of flooding. We have also started using an early warning system to minimise the impact of floods. It will issue a warning 72 hours in advance, which will help us shift people to safety,” Mr. Jha said.

The Minister said the government will also be using a new application, Befikr, which will provide real-time information about floods. People can also use the app to share problems and the government will look into them.

“Whenever floods hit Bihar, large-scale damage is caused to roads, bridges, buildings, electricity poles, and animal shelters. It takes months to rebuild them,” he said.

Diesel subsidy

With the State receiving erratic and deficient rainfall, southern districts such as Rohtas, Buxar, Aurangabad, Jamui, Banka, Gaya, Jehanabad, Begusarai and Saharsa often come under the grip of drought.

Ahead of sowing of paddy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed officials to ensure the supply of diesel to farmers at subsidised rates under a contingency plan to tackle drought, and release water from canals to fields in a timely manner.

