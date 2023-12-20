Frightened, may leave early: Kashmiri traders in Lucknow after police action

December 20, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Lucknow:

December 17 was just like any other day for 26-year-old Rauf Nazir. He reached Samta Mulak Chowk near the Gomti river in the morning to sell dry fruits — walnuts, cashews, almonds, and pistachios — brought from his hometown in Kashmir. Traders from Jammu and Kashmir come to Lucknow each year between November and February to sell products such as dry fruits and shawls.

However, Mr. Nazir’s world turned upside down when the police, along with officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), launched an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

He was among the seven Kashmiri traders bundled into police vehicles. Videos of the action went viral on social media, with many accusing the police of committing excesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traders were detained and booked under various sections of the CrPC, including disturbing public order.

Still in shock

“I’ll never forget the day. My father cried upon seeing the visuals of us being assaulted. The administration should have asked us to leave the space instead of thrashing us and throwing away our products,” Mr. Nazir said. He hails from Kulgam and is enrolled in a BA course at Kashmir University.

The traders were bailed out by a group of lawyers on Monday.

“We are poor people who came here to earn some money. We have never indulged in any illegal activity. Our lawyer told us that we have to come to a magistrate’s court once a month. How will we afford a trip from Kashmir every month?” he said.

Anas Ahmed from Tanveer Law Chambers, which represented the traders, said, “It is common for stalls to be put up at the chowk, but such high-handedness is rare.”

“One can always see several vendors in the area. However, only those from Kashmir are singled out and punished,” Mr. Ahmed added.

The incident has caused panic among the few hundred Kashmiri vendors in the area. “We are frightened. We may return to our hometowns earlier this season,” said a Kashmiri trader, Mashkoor.

The State police have said that the seven accused misbehaved with LMC officials during the drive, which was conducted just before a VVIP movement in the area.

“The vendors misbehaved with the civic body officials. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and brought the vendors to the Gomti Nagar police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ashish Srivastava.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.