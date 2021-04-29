Friend held for strangulating teen over iPhone

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 00:41 IST

A Class 12 student was allegedly strangled to death by his 20-year-old friend after the accused refused to share the password of his iPhone, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on April 21 at a park in north west Delhi’s Pitampura. The police said they have nabbed the accused, Mayank Singh, a BBA student of a Rohini college. He hails from Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh.

The father of the victim, who runs a factory, lodged a missing report after his son did not return home. The victim left his home on April 21 morning, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, the police received information about a decomposed body lying in the park at Pitampura. The police also recovered drugs from the spot.

During investigation, the police scanned over 100 CCTV cameras near the spot and saw the victim and deceased entering the park. Mayank was missing from his house since April 23, the officer said.

Later, he was arrested from Pilkhuwa where he was hiding in a village of his friend, the police said.

The accused disclosed that on April 21, he met with the victim in the park. The victim asked Mayank to share his phone password. Mayank refused, following which an argument erupted between them. Later, Mayank hit him with a stone and then strangled him with a cloth, the police added.