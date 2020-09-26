Delhi

Fridays For Future holds protest outside Environment Ministry

Students and youth under the banner of Fridays For Future (FFF), a global movement demanding climate justice, protested outside the Union Environment Ministry on Friday afternoon.

“We are asking for our rights. Not begging to anyone”, “Scrap Draft EIA 2020”, “Emergency! Seas are rising” were some of the slogans the protesters wrote on a road opposite to the Ministry. They also carried placards and raised slogans and demanded the government to act against the climate crisis.

“Stop denying, our earth is dying,” read one placard. “Make love, not CO2,” read another. The group also said they would be submitting a detailed list of demands to the Delhi government next week.

The FFF is a global climate strike movement that started in August 2018, when 15-year-old Greta Thunberg began a strike in Sweden.

