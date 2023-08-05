Friday prayers at Gurugram remains subdued, peaceful

August 05, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - GURUGRAM

Friday prayers in Gurugram, held against the backdrop of the recent communal clashes, remained a subdued affair with most of the mosques not allowing the devotees from outside for the congregational prayers.

“In view of the prevailing situation, the administration and the Muslim organisations decided to keep Friday prayers a low-key affair. The Imams posted videos on WhatsApp groups to the devotees requesting them to offer prayers at home,” said Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president of Gurugram chapter of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, a socio-religious organisation founded in 1919.

“The Jama Masjid on the Old Railway Road, Chauma Masjid in Palam Vihar and many other mosques kept their gates locked around noon and those who showed up for prayers were asked to return. Similarly, only those who stay inside the mosque at Pataudi Chowk offered prayers while devotees from surrounding areas had to go back,” he said.

The Idgah at Rajiv Chowk off National Highway-48 was open for devotees from outside, but the turnout was very poor.

Imam Mohammad Farooq said they would conduct namaz in two to three shifts on Fridays, but only ten people were present this Friday. “The administration had allowed only one round of prayers,” said Mr. Farooq, who has been at the Idgah for over two decades.

He said the mosque catered to employees, including those in multinational companies, in the neighbouring Sectors, and as far as Manesar.

Many had to return disappointed today. Mohammad Tahir, 30, working for a diagnostics lab, said he did not know that only one round of prayers were to be held. “I come to this mosque every Friday. It is very disappointing,” said Mr. Tahir, adding there was heavy police presence with a fire tender and an ambulance also parked nearby.

Security in Delhi

Meanwhile, Friday prayers in Delhi also remained peaceful with the police ensuring adequate security in sensitive areas across the city.

In north-east Delhi, residents said more security was not required as people were sensible enough to not get provoked by anything. Rizwan Ahmad, a resident of Seelampur, said, “There were four-five police personnel like every Friday and namaz was peaceful.”

