Fresh summons issued to Deep Sidhu, other accused in R-Day case

New Delhi

29 June 2021 23:00 IST

Court directs them to appear on July 12 through videoconference

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to actor-activist Deep Sidhu and other accused in connection with violence and resultant damage at the Red Fort during the Republic Day farmers’ rally this year.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar directed all the accused to appear before it on July 12 through videoconference. The court issued fresh summons after it was informed that the summons issued earlier were not received by the accused.

On June 19, after taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the case, the court summoned all the accused to appear before it on June 29. However, Harjot Singh was the only accused who appeared before the court on Tuesday. Counsels for the other accused apprised the court that their clients have not been served the summons yet.

Mr. Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the first FIR registered on January 27 over violence and alleged damage caused to Red Fort on Republic Day. He was later released on bail in April.

Delhi Police had claimed that Mr. Sidhu instigated the mob to breach barricades with tractors and deviate from the approved tractor rally route.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally against the new farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.